Dakota Access Pipeline Protestors Climb to Top of U.S. Bank Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Protestors calling for a stop to the Dakota Access Pipeline are taking their objections to new heights, and capturing the attention of football fans watching Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Fox News correspondent Kelly Wright reported on the event.

Protesters were taken into custody after unveiling a banner high above fans watching the Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. They climbed to the top of the stadium and dangled from the beams, with many people wondering how they were able to get through security with their sign and equipment.

Collin Keenan, a fan at the game, said "I talked to a couple fans that were sitting right there and they said the lady carried the sign in in her backpack and then they climbed up the stairs. I don't know how they got past security at that point."

While police arrested three people --- including the two who repelled from the ceiling --they do not handle security for the stadium.

The sign was an attempt to draw attention to the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which they say threatens tribal lands and the environment in North Dakota.

Nina Roberson, a spokesperson for the pipeline opposition group, says they want U.S. Bank, the sponsor for the stadium, to stop supporting the pipeline.

"They have $175 million invested in Energy Transfer Partners, the parent company to the Dakota Access Pipeline. This is a great place to stage a very public demonstration urging the bank to divest from the pipeline," says Roberson.

The pipeline company is now going to court in order to try and finish the project.