Don’t Delay New Year’s Fitness Resolutions

ANKENY, Iowa- For those making 2017 resolutions to get in shape, now is the time, according to a professional fitness trainer.

“Today is the day, every day you wait you really build up that mentality of putting it off,” said Jake Belitz, Head Trainer for Fitness World in Ankeny. “It’s the big New Year's resolution-rush we call it.”

Many have seen people come in January with good intentions, only to be distracted from workouts. Even those who do this for a living face that obstacle.

“I work out at 5 AM, sometimes when the alarm goes off at 4:30 and I say snooze, snooze, and I really have to say I know this is beneficial just gonna make me feel better,” said Belitz. “At the end of that work out 100 per cent of the time, I never regretted with the work out.”

Jamey Beck of Ankeny has lost 70 pounds though being a regular at the gym.

“I am a mom of four kids, I'm 37 years old, I’ve been on every end of the spectrum in regards to weight,” said Beck. “I just remember how I felt, no one's going to get me to this place but me and every single day when I come in here it's my mom time it's my me time.”

At Fitness World they recommend people starting an exercise program start gradually.

“Start small and then work your way up,” said Belitz. “Set a small goal, and when you’ve achieved that,you can increase from there.”

For those beginning an exercise program, there can be some fear walking into a gym.

“I know it's super intimidating but just go for nobody's really watching you, you feel like it but they're too concerned about themselves,” said Beck. “Just do it, if you're confident and be happy and know that it's the start of something great.”