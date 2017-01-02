Flames Erupt in Des Moines Home After Use of Homemade Bug Spray

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman’s effort to get rid of bugs in her home ended in a fire.

Fire crews were dispatched to 1200 River Vista Drive around 1:20 Monday morning.

Once there, they found a woman on her porch wrapped in a blanket, and flames in the living room.

The resident was hospitalized with burns.

Firefighters contained the fire to the living room and were able to put out the flames.

Officials say the woman was spraying a home remedy bug spray in the room when she went to light a cigarette and the fire erupted.

Damages are estimated to be around $15,000.