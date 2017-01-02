Four Iowans Killed in Illinois Plane Crash

VIENNA, Illinois — Investigators are still looking into a plane crash that happened in southern Illinois on New Year’s Eve, killing four Iowans.

The Piper PA-28 plane went down near the town of Vienna, hitting several trees before ending up in a field around 5:45 Saturday night.

Four people were on board–two men and two women.

Illinois police say the victims were all from Iowa, although the names have not yet been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane was traveling to Nashville, but investigators have not speculated as to what caused the crash. Officials will be looking at the pilot’s history, the plane’s history, and weather conditions.

The preliminary report by the NTSB should be complete within the next week.