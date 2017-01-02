Freddy the Great Dane Named World’s Biggest Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESSEX, England -- The world's biggest dog has been crowned by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Freddy, a Great Dane, is almost eight feet tall and weighs more than 196 pounds.

Claire Stoneman, Freddy's owner, said she didn't realize the dog would be so big.

"Yeah, when he was a puppy he was the runt of the litter. I actually got him a couple of weeks early because he wasn't feeding off mum so he was pretty poorly," she says.

Freddy is so big he can easily open a drawer to get his treats.