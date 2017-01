Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Florida -- A trip to the Outback Bowl did not end the way many Hawkeye fans had hoped.

Iowa took the field during a sunny day in Tampa for the team's fifth appearance in the Outback Bowl and the third against the Florida Gators.

The Hawkeye defense was tough early on, and at one point the game was tied 3-3.

Florida made a huge jump ahead, though, leaving the final score at 30-3, Florida.