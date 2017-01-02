× Iowa Cancer Survivors Set for New Challenge: Overcoming Mount Kilimanjaro

DES MOINES, Iowa–Three dozen members, many cancer survivors, gathered Monday morning at the Des Moines International Airport. More than twice as many supporters joined them, reminding them fighting cancer is far more than just the patient’s battle.

"I have a little boy I was hugging," said two-time breast cancer survivor Christina Radke of Van Meter, "I want him to know that he can do great things."

Radke is part of Above + Beyond Cancer, a non-profit cancer support organization that leads overseas trips to push survivors to their physical limits, as well as to provide a bonding experience for those who have shared a grueling disease.

The group packed nearly 1,000 homemade flags, which climbers plan to fly when they finish their climb up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. Each flag honors a cancer survivor or person who didn't survive the battle. The organization will then bring back the flags when the trip ends in two weeks.

Doctor Richard Deming, the group's founder, showed us the flags he brought with him.

The Reverend Richard Graves of Marshalltown was one of four Iowans on the trip suffering from an incurable cancer. He beat testicular cancer as a young man. But Graves, now 66 and the oldest member of the group on the trip, suffers from prostate cancer, which his doctors don't believe he can overcome.

The organization will first stop to help with a hostel in Kenya that provides free lodging for cancer patients and their families.

The hike up Mount Kilimanjaro is the group's eighth trip since it began in 2011. But this is the first time the group has added the additional mission work as part of the journey.

