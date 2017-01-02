Making Smart Financial Resolutions for 2017

The new year is finally here, and a lot of people may still be adding to their lists of resolutions for 2017. One important thing to think about may be how to pay for some of the things you want to accomplish this year. NBC’s Chris Clackum has some advice from financial experts on resolutions to consider.

Paying down debt is at the top of the list of financial resolutions experts say you should make for the new year, starting with the bills from purchases leading up to Christmas.

“The last thing you want to do is ruin all those great holiday feelings by starting the new year with a holiday debt hangover that you’re facing for the next few months,” says Matt Schulz of CreditCards.com.

A consumer survey by Fidelity Investments found many Americans included debt reduction among their top financial goals for 2017.

“We’ve seen people really focus on making sure they can pay off debt, curb their spending, and there’s been a real surge and focus on savings,” says Fidelity’s Vice President Ken Hevert.

Hevert also says the firm’s survey of more than 2,000 people found the vast majority more willing to make resolutions because they’re so optimistic.

“In fact, 7 out of 10 respondents, which is the highest it’s been in a while, are telling us that they feel much better about the path forward.”

Another survey of approximately 3,000 Americans conducted by GOBankingRates.com found saving more and spending less to be the top resolution. The company agrees with Fidelity’s finding that the key beyond just making resolutions is making sure they actually happen.

According to a new CareerBuilder.com survey, the top resolution for people in the workforce this year is also to save more money. Forty-nine percent of workers are planning to save more of their paycheck, compared to 38 percent last year.