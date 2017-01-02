Minimum Wage Increases in Several Iowa Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa -- Thousands of Iowans are starting out the year with a raise.

In Johnson County, the minimum wage now tops the $10 mark.

The third and final phased-in increase brings the minimum wage to $10.10 an hour. The county first started raising the wage in November of 2015.

Linn County is on its first phased-in increase bringing the minimum wage to $8.25 per hour.

Two more increases are planned, which will bring the wage up to $10.25 per hour on January 1st, 2019.

Minimum wage workers in Polk County will see their salary rise in April, when the wage is increased to $8.75 per hour.

41.669898 -91.598396