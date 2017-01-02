Monday Afternoon Stabbing in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of East 9th Street.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but say it was a 55-year-old man.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say the suspect is still on the run on Monday evening, but officers have an idea of who it may be. The suspect's name has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.