One Dead After Fall at Ledges State Park

MADRID, Iowa — A New Year’s Day hike turned tragic at Ledges State Park on Sunday.

The Iowa DNR says a 63-year-old man died after falling from an overlook approximately 60 feet from the ground.

He was air-lifted out of the park to Mercy Medical Center and was pronounced dead when he arrived.

The man was part of an annual group hike event at the park.

The man’s name is not being released at this time, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.