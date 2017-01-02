One Dead Following Friday Car Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager died Monday afternoon from injuries he suffered in a crash while fleeing police on Friday.

Police attempted to pull over a Jeep SUV after receiving a tip that there were drugs and weapons inside the vehicle.

Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Scott Coleman jumped out of the SUV and ran, and officers say the driver, Will Howard, sped off.

Coleman was arrested a short distance away.

Police say Howard continued driving and crashed into a car driven by 67-year-old Francis Kahlar. No injuries were reported in this crash.

The Jeep continued driving the wrong direction down Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and collided with a BMW driven by Gerald Foley, 69, near 19th and Clark, before crashing into a pole and rolling into a residential yard. Foley sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Mure died on Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in the crash.

JayQuan Spencer, an 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Spencer has not been charged in connection with the incident.

Howard faces numerous charges including eluding and possession of a firearm. OWI charges are pending.

