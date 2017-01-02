Sunday Shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Hours after the new year began, a home, business, and car were hit by bullets in Waterloo.

The incident took place early Sunday morning on the 700 block of Logan Avenue.

Bullets hit a house and a funeral home across the street.

Two young girls were parked in the funeral home’s parking lot. Their car was also hit, leaving multiple bullet holes in the glass.

One victim’s mother, Kalie James, described what happened.

“It was two inches from her head. She said that it was so loud that she had ringing in her ears all the way up until we left the hospital,” says James.

The other girl in the car reportedly suffered from cuts from the car’s shattered window.