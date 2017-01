DES MOINES, Iowa — The bar that was scene of the first homicide of 2017 in Des Moines has lost its liquor license temporarily.

A notice posted on the door of “508” Tuesday evening states the nightclub’s license to serve alcohol is immediately suspended until “further order.”

18 year old Frederico Thompson, Jr. was shot and killed at the club located on Indianola Avenue just south of downtown Des Moines. No arrests have been made and police have not named a suspect.