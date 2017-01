× Arrest Made in Monday Stabbing of Des Moines Man

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the murder of a Des Moines man on Monday.

Police arrested 69-year-old Milton Leak on Tuesday night. Officials say Leak stabbed 55-year-old Andrea Brown to death on Monday afternoon in the 900 block of East 9th Street.

Leak is charged with first degree murder.

Although police have not released a motive for the stabbing, they say the suspect and victim knew each other.

41.596426 -93.606478