DES MOINES, Iowa — What began as a mental emergency led to a brief standoff on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Hackley Avenue around 8 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the man barricaded himself inside the home and armed himself with a knife.

Police surrounded the home with guns drawn and instructed the man to come out unarmed. He eventually complied, walking out of the home shirtless.

Officers have not released the man’s name or what, if any, charges he faces.