Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, December 31

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a good run of 272 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $2.36 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.44 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
30-40- $2.50
50-60- $2.80
60-70- $2.45
70-80- $2.55
80-90- $2.20
90-100 $1.70
100-110- $1.4750
130-140- $1.3450
140-150- $1.52
The 164 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $100 to $270 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $100
45-60- $170
60-75- $175
75-90- $177.50
90-105- $255
105-120- $270