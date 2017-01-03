DCI Hopes to Finish Up Pella Walmart Crash Investigation This Week

PELLA, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation hopes to wrap up its investigation this week into a deadly December crash at the Pella Walmart.

Three people were killed December 1st when a Ford F-150 truck driven by 66-year-old Dennis Mockenhaupt plowed through the front doors of the Pella Walmart and into the produce section.

Four people inside the store were hit by the truck and three of them died. Walmart employees Carrie Zugg and Lindsey Rietveld were killed along with shopper Ruth Jean DeJong. Robert DeJong was injured.

Special Agent in Charge Mike Motsinger with the DCI says they are working to finish up investigative reports from the crash and hope to have them completed and transferred to the Marion County Attorney’s Office by the end of the week. It will be up to the county attorney whether any charges are filed in the case.