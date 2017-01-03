× Democrats Change Strategy: Now It’s Don’t Repeal Obamacare Without a Replacement

DES MOINES, Iowa–Democrats have accepted political reality: they don’t have nearly the power–in Iowa or in Washington, D.C.–to keep the nearly 7-year-old Affordable Care Act fully in place. They realize they can’t just demand that Republicans keep President Obama’s signature piece of legislation. So they are now asking Republican leaders to not repeal the A.C.A., unless they have a replacement piece of legislation ready to replace it.

Tuesday afternoon, they gathered a small business owner, health care advocate, doctor, cancer patients and others to tell Iowans to tell leaders who will be impacted with a full Obamacare repeal.

Mike Draper, owner of Raygun, in downtown Des Moines: “I think the ACA is a good start. I would rather see it built upon, rather than just scrapped.” Mary Nelle Trefz, health policy associate at the Child Family Policy Center,” The majority of those children (who would lose coverage if Congress repeals the ACA) would come from working families. 88% of those children, their parents would be in the workforce.” Mike Tramontina, part-time health care navigator, “In my experience the most common user of healthcare.gov in Iowa is a middle- aged to older woman, many single or married to a husband whose retiring from employer who covered them both for years.” Claudia Hawkins, a West Des Moines certified financial education trainer who lost husband’s insurance coverage when he died, “Without Affordable Care, we look at our neighbors and say, ‘Is this where we’ve come as a country?'” Doctor Greg Peterson, a Des Moines endocrinologist who treats a cancer patient relying on ACA coverage, “She was able to have a mammogram. She was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she’s had surgery and in the midst of chemotherapy. Her number one concern is not if she’s going to go to the same doctor, but whether or not she’s going to be able to afford her chemotherapy.” Debbie Neustadt of Des Moines, an ACA client, found out she had pre-cancerous growths during a colonoscopy, “It’s health care…it’s people’s lives. It shouldn’t be a political football.”

Nearly 200,000 Iowans rely on the Affordable Care Act, including those covered by the expansion of Medicaid.

Supporters at the event know the health care law hasn’t been perfect.

Among the issues:

–The healthcare.gov website had all kinds of problems when it launched.

–President Obama had said you could keep your doctor. That wasn’t always the case.

–Premiums have gone way up for some people.

–Some providers have pulled out altogether.

Fourth District Republican Congress Steve King re-introduced his bill to fully repeal the ACA. His office released this statement:

“Today, I introduced my full 100% repeal of ObamaCare ‘as if such Act had not been enacted,’ said King. “Obamacare should be ripped out by the roots and thus, I have introduced this legislation in conjunction with my repeal bill in an effort to look ahead and bar the Supreme Court from citing Obamacare in forthcoming decisions as binding precedent. It was my first order of business on the morning after ObamaCare passed into law, March 24, 2010, to draft and introduce my full, 100% repeal of ObamaCare. By prohibiting the Supreme Court from citing ObamaCare cases, we will be truly eradicating this unconstitutional policy from all three branches of government so that the repeal will be complete. Furthermore, we must work to restore Article I authority and the Rule of Law by ensuring Congress is the only entity of our government making or changing laws.”

This event happened to fall on the same day Barack Obama won the caucuses in 2008.

