Future Ready Iowa Alliance Aims to Increase Education Across State

DES MOINES, Iowa -- While 2017 has just started, one group in Iowa is already looking ahead to 2025.

The Future Ready Iowa Alliance was launched last fall with the goal of getting 70 percent of Iowans a college degree or training beyond high school by the year 2025.

The group's second meeting took place in Des Moines on Tuesday, where they learned about a similar effort in Tennessee. Members there are aiming to help 55 percent of the population receive post-high school education.

The Future Ready Iowa Alliance is made up of leaders from 27 Iowa counties.

The higher education standards are needed to meet projected demands for growing or new companies doing business in the state.