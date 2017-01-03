Homicide Charges Filed in Deadly Des Moines Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — Homicide charges were filed Monday after a passenger in a high speed chase last Friday died from his injuries.

The chase happened Friday when officers attempted to pull over an SUV along Forest Avenue. Police say the driver took off and crashed into a car near MLK and Forest then hit another vehicle at 19th and Clark.

The SUV flipped in the second crash, rolling into a homeowner’s yard. A passenger, 18-year-old Anthony Mure was seriously injured in the crash and he died Monday at the hospital.

The death increased the charges against the driver, 29-year-old Will Howard. The Polk County Attorney’s Office has amended the charges to homicide by eluding, homicide by reckless driving, and two counts of serious injury.

Another passenger in the SUV and the drivers of the two other cars involved were treated for their injuries and released.