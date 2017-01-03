× Johnston Public Library Offers Monthly Silent Book Club

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Looking to add a little quiet time to your day? Johnston Public Library has the perfect solution.

The library is offering their Silent Book Club event once a month at 6:30 p.m.

At the meetings, guests can grab a drink and share the book they’re reading with the club, and starting at 6:45 everyone can enjoy one hour of quiet reading.

The library says it’s a great chance to “come be alone together with other readers.”

The first meeting is Tuesday night.