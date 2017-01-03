Juveniles in Police Custody Following Foot Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three juveniles have been taken into custody after police say they ran from officers after being found with a stolen car.

Police were called to the McDonald’s at 2540 East University shortly after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday on a report of two suspicious occupied cars in the parking lot.

When officers arrived they determined one of the two vehicles was stolen. Four juveniles on the scene ran from police. Three were apprehended but one escaped. Police have not released their names or what charges they may face.

An officer suffered a minor injury to his hand during the foot chase, while climbing over a fence.