Ledges State Park Fall Victim Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died after a fall at Ledges State Park on Sunday has now been identified.

Sixty-three-year-old Danny Dean Carlile of Ames died after falling approximately 60 feet from an overlook off the Lost Lake Trail Sunday morning. He was air-lifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Park Ranger Klint Peterson, Carlile left the trail to take photos at Solstice Rock when he lost his footing and fell to the riverbank below.

Carlile was participating in a First Day Hike, an event held annually in state parks across the country.