LifeServe Teams Up With Brenton Skating Plaza to Encourage Donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center is encouraging people to donate blood by teaming up with Brenton Skating Plaza.

Donors who stop in before Valentine’s Day will receive a free skate pass to the rink after their donation.

The holiday season is a critical time for donations, as appointments tend to slow when people are busy with vacations and holiday celebrations.

LifeServe currently has less than a two day supply of AB negative blood, and a two-to-three day supply of three other blood types.