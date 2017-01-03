Mark Wahlberg Coming to West Des Moines to Promote New Film

Mark Wahlberg will be in West Des Moines to promote his new film Patriots Day. (WHO-HD)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Actor Mark Wahlberg’s new film opens later this month, and he plans to do some promotion in Iowa.

Wahlberg is starring in the movie Patriots Day, which  documents the stories of police and first responders following the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Wahlberg will appear at a private event for Hy-Vee in West Des Moines on Monday.

Area police officers and firefighters have been invited to attend, and money raised from the appearance will be donated to non-profit veterans organizations.