Sanctuary City Discussion to Take Place in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On Tuesday night, council members in Iowa City will discuss the possibility of becoming a sanctuary city.

Sanctuary cities adopt policies for protecting illegal immigrants.

Last week a group named Priority for Iowa Inc. spread robocalls throughout the area, claiming a final vote is taking place at the meeting.

However, the mayor of Iowa City, Jim Throgmorton, has stated that no decision will be made at the meeting. There will also be no public comment period.