“Screw Your Resolutions” With Healthy Habits Happy Moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- We’re a few days into a new year and that means people have crazy expectations about becoming new people.

“A lot of people wake up January 1st and think – I’m going to be this totally different person than I was just 12 hours ago – change just doesn’t happen that way!”

Most of us wish it did, but Personal Trainer Annie Brees says change is still possible, if we’re smart about it. It’s why she co-founded the online group “Healthy Habits Happy Moms.”

“We’re all about empowering women to find what works for them,” says Brees, “you do you and I’ll do me and everyone can achieve their goals.”

Healthy Habits Happy Moms is devoted to creating a balanced approach to food, fitness and life. That’s why the group created the “Screw Your Resolutions” challenge. “We’ve developed our challenge because we want people to pump the brakes on resolutions and instead focus on smaller changes that help them succeed in the long run.”

Part of the challenge is spending at least 20 minutes a day on you, every day, for 30 days. It might sound crazy to busy moms, and too simple to many people, but in this case less is more. “Research shows if you try to change one thing at a time, your success rate is 80 percent,” says Brees, “if you try to change two things the success rate drops to 30 percent, and if you try to change three things your success rate is close to zero.”

The Healthy Habits Happy Moms approach is one based in reality, and when you feel like throwing in the towel there’s a community of women to ready to help you succeed.

The Balance 365 challenge is simple and fun and you can still sign up!

https://balance365.co/challenge

http://www.healthyhabitshappymoms.com/