Second Flu-Related Death Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported a second Iowan has died after becoming infected with the influenza.

The IDPH says the elderly Iowa male, who was 81 years or older, had underlying health conditions. The name of the man has not been released but officials say he was a resident of central Iowa.

Dr. Patricia Quinlisk with the IDPH says all four of the flu viruses covered by the 2016/2017 vaccine have been found in Iowa.

“This year’s influenza vaccine appears to be a good match to the virus strains being seen in Iowa,” said Quinlisk. “With flu season potentially lasting at least another two months, it’s certainly not too late to get a flu vaccination.”

The first influenza-related death of the season was reported in December and was an elderly woman from central Iowa.