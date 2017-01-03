Two Central Iowa Actors Guest Star on NBC’s “Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Mike Schminke has looked for his big break since moving to Chicago four years ago. On Tuesday, the nation will see his hard work pay off.

The 34-year-old Fort Dodge native will appear on NBC's "Chicago P.D." as a parking valet who gets paid to put trackers on cars to later be stolen.

Schminke says the dramatic role is a new challenge for him, having normally been cast for the comedic roles in TV commercials and low - budget films.

"This is a pretty big milestone in my career," Schminke tells Channel 13.

The actor is a graduate of Fort Dodge High School and the University of Northern Iowa. He says the support from his hometown community validates his effort in the acting industry.

"I feel like I am on the right track because as you can imagine as an actor, you're just trying to book things and stay positive. There is a lot of rejection to deal with so when something like this comes along and you feel that support and it's just phenomenal."

Tuesday's cross-over episode between Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire will feature another Central Iowa native.

Sasha Smith is a guest star on Chicago Fire, playing a woman who was hit by actor Taylor Kinney while driving her car. Smith is a graduate of Des Moines Roosevelt.

The Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. cross-over episode begins at 8pm on Channel 13.