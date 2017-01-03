Tampa, FL---The final game for quarterback C.J. Beathard and running back LeShun Daniels did not go as they hoped, but the two have nothing but positive things to say about their years in Iowa City.
University of Iowa Seniors Reflect on Hawkeye Careers
-
Hawkeyes Preparing for Tough Stretch of Opponents
-
Hawkeye Insider: Iowa Needs Rushes
-
State of Iowa Celebrates 170th Birthday
-
Iowa Basketball Media Day: Peter Jok Emerging as Leader, Tyler Cook Could be Future Star
-
Iowa Senate Races Could Mean Shift in Balance of Power
-
-
Hawkeyes Searching for Answers Ahead of Matchup with Minnesota
-
Three Killed in Western Iowa Crash Identified
-
Trump’s Iowa Supporters Kept the Faith
-
Scott County Voters Head to Polls
-
Second Flu-Related Death Reported in Iowa
-
-
Huge Challenge Ahead, Iowa Prepares for #3 Michigan
-
Hawkeyes Ready for Home Stretch
-
I Think: Iowa Does Not Look Like Bowl Team, Iowa State Takes Another Step Forward