Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Lottery Rigging Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Multi-State Lottery Association over jackpots that were rigged by a former employee.

Two Des Moines law firms filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Polk County Court on behalf of those who played the rigged games, across the country, between 2005 and 2013.

The lawsuit stems from the discovery that Eddie Tipton, a former employee of the MUSL, rigged the software on the computers that were supposed to randomly pick the winning numbers in several lottery games. Tipton use the software to predict what numbers would be drawn so he and family and friends could purchase winning tickets.

Tipton was convicted in 2015 of two counts of fraud in the case, but the Iowa Court of Appeals later threw out one of those convictions. He also faces charges in other states for allegedly rigging other jackpots.

The lawsuit’s class representative, Dale Culler of Burlington, Iowa, bought $45 in tickets for the Hot Lotto drawing in 2010 that would ultimately lead to the downfall of Tipton’s scheme – after it was discovered Tipton had bought the winning ticket and tried to claim the prize through other people.

Attorney Jerry Crawford, who is representing Culler, says “MUSL committed fraud when it allowed tickets to be sold for rigged lottery games. It means that people such as Dale Culler, who bought tickets for shot at a jackpot, never had a chance. Their odds were zero.”

Culler says, “ I hope this case gets to the bottom of this and MUSL is held accountable for allowing lottery games to be rigged over and over.”

Read the lawsuit here.