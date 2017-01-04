Despite Terminal Conditions, Little Girl from Boone is All Smiles Ahead of Eighth Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa - You can help make a little girl's birthday special Friday, simply with a card.

Kaylah will turn eight on Friday. Her family, from the Boone area, travel about 90 minutes weekly to visit her at a ChildServe home in Ankeny. Kaylah's staying in this home because she's battling numerous conditions - some of which are terminal. Her family says it's been a tough process, but Kaylah, who is always smiling and laughing, keeps them positive. As Kaylah's battle continues, she is losing more and more of her physical abilities.

With the help of some total strangers in Boone, Kaylah's mom, Sara, has found a way to make this upcoming birthday a truly special one. People are asked to send Kaylah a birthday card. While her birthday is Friday, January 6, the family doesn't plan to celebrate until the following weekend. Kaylah's mother says there's plenty of time for anyone who wants to lend a hand in this effort.

Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 195, Boone, Iowa 50036.