JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – Firefighters are responding to a report of a fully engulfed home near Colfax.

The call came in around 9:00 a.m. about a house fire on Highway 117, about a mile south of Colfax.

A dispatcher with Jasper County tells Channel 13 they aren’t certain at this point whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.