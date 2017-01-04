Former Pella Teacher Charged With Sexual Exploitation

PELLA, Iowa — A former teacher in Pella is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to students.

42-year old Juan Munoz is charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation by a Teacher. He surrendered to Pella Police on Wednesday.

Police began an investigation into Munoz in December after two incidents involving Munoz and two students, both under the age of 18. Police took control of one of those students’ email accounts and communicated with Munoz. In the course of that communication police say Munoz sent three photos of his genitalia.

Police executed a warrant at Munoz’s home on December 5th. On Tuesday, January 3rd an arrest warrant was issued for Munoz.

Munoz is no longer employed by the Pella School District. He resigned his position after the search warrant was executed at his home.