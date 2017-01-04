Metro Communities Experience Record Construction

ANKENY, Iowa- The City of Ankeny has experienced a record $1 billion dollars in construction investment in the city over the past 3 years. That construction included retail, industrial, health facilities, as well as residential construction.

“It’s clear why Ankeny was named the third fastest growing city in the United States by the U.S. Census Bureau. We are experiencing tremendous growth all over the city, across all industries,” said David Jones, Ankeny City Manager. “Through the planning and vision of past and current city leaders we have been able to stay on top of the growth and we are well positioned for continued investment.”

In 2016, $393 million was invested in construction, setting a new record. Records had also be set in previous years:$314 million in 2015, and $318 million in 2014.

Waukee also has set a record in construction with 1,124 building permits issued, which is over 25% more than in 2015.

“The number of commercial building permits issued this year is actually the same number issued in 2015, but the valuation jumped from $3.1 million in 2015 to $28.4 million in 2016,” said Development Services Director Brad Deets.

“We are thrilled that people and companies have chosen to invest in Waukee – to make their homes here and grow businesses here,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard in a news release.

“I think there’s a lot of factors that drive the growth out here certainly the school system has a big part of it,” said Deets.