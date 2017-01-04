Officer on Leave After Video Shows Him Body Slamming Student

ROLESVILLE, North Carolina — A school resource officer in North Carolina has been placed on paid administrative leave after a video was posted on Twitter that appears to show him slamming a student to the ground.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at Rolesville High School, which is near Raleigh.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the incident, and what occurred immediately after.

The girl in the video has been identified as jasmine darwin. She says she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when the officer grabbed her from behind and slammed her to the ground.

Darwin’s mother took her to a hospital Tuesday night so she could be checked out.

A spokesperson for Wake County Schools says they are aware of the video and are working with police to gather details so they can take appropriate action.

Rolesville’s mayor says the officer in the video is Ruben de Los Santos. He’s been a resource officer at the school for four years.

The mayor also said there is body camera footage of the incident. That video will not be released until the investigation is complete.