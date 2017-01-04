Proposed Iowa Legislation Already Filed Ahead of Session

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2017 Iowa legislative session begins next Monday and lawmakers have their work cut out for them.

Thirty bills have already been filed including legislation on unemployment claims, the sex offender registry, texting and driving, as well as speed and red light cameras.

Some lawmakers want to require people who receive unemployment to earn at least ten times what they receive in weekly benefits before they are again eligible to receive unemployment.

Another proposal would require convicted sex offenders to register while in prison, instead of once they are released.

One proposed bill would make texting and driving a primary offense, allowing police to pull you over for typing on your phone. Currently texting and driving is a secondary offense. That means you cannot be stopped for it and can only be tacked on to another violation such as speeding or failing to wear a seat belt.

More proposed legislation would ban all speed and red light cameras. If it passes traffic cameras would have to be removed by July 1st.