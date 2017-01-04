Public Meeting on Proposed Great Western Trail Changes Wednesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — City leaders in West Des Moines are explaining themselves to bicycle enthusiasts Wednesday.

It all has to do with a controversial change to the popular Great Western Trail. Cyclists worry a plan to extend Veterans Parkway could cause the road to intersect with the bike path.

Last month, the city heard from more than a hundred concerned citizens. Wednesday night, they’ll hear from even more.

Another public meeting on the trail and road gets underway at 5:30 p.m. There won’t be any decisions or changes made at the meeting, but the public is welcome to comment.