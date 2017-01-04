State Employees Fired After Abuse Investigation at Glenwood Resource Center

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Six workers are fired and another six resigned from a state home for those with intellectual disabilities after an abuse investigation.

The Department of Human Services announced the actions Wednesday afternoon. They come after an internal investigation into the treatment of clients at the Glenwood Resource Center.

The investigation found seven residents were physically abused and another 13 were abused verbally or neglected. None of the abuse lead to medical treatment. The DHS says the abuse included hitting residents, denying them personal care needs, allowing peers to be aggressive with them, teasing them and speaking to them abusively.

Upon learning about the alleged abuse accused staff members were put on administrative leave. Local law enforcement and the Department of Inspections and Appeals were also notified. During the investigation into the alleged incidents six employees resigned. Another six were terminated at the conclusion of the investigation. Unspecified disciplinary action was taken against at least five other employees.

The DHS says it is now increasing supervision of employees at the facility, especially on nights and weekends. It is also requiring retraining of staff members on properly recognizing and reporting abuse.

The Glenwood Resource Center is made up of 17 homes on a 230 acre campus. It is home to 230 residents who are served by 770 staff members.