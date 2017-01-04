Voting Now Open in Rhino Naming Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo’s baby black rhino will finally get a name … and you get to choose it.

The zoo has opened online voting for their rare new addition. The little girl was born on October 11th. The zoo is using her naming rights as a fundraising opportunity. For a $50 donation the zoo allowed name suggestions to be submitted. Those names had to be in Swahili, the native language where black rhinos originate.

Here are the five finalists (and their translation):

Tingatinga = bulldozer

Tumani = hopeful

Aida = valuable

Mrembo = beautiful

Kibibi = little lady

Voting is open from until Noon on Monday, January 9th. A winning name will be announced on Wednesday, January 11th.