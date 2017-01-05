Downtown Hy-Vee Store to Open Next Month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the past few months, an empty space in downtown Des Moines has slowly taken shape into what will be the metro’s next grocery store.

After 18 months of work, the new downtown Hy-Vee is nearly ready for shoppers.

Crews broke ground on the Fourth & Court location in August of 2015. Hy-Vee says the new store should be opened next month.

It will offer far more than just groceries. Among its offerings are a restaurant, pharmacy, health clinic, Starbucks, and a beer growler filling station.

The store is located on the first level of the building and apartments are on the floors above it.