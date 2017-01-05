Fisher-Price Unveils Toddler Exercise Bike

LAS VEGAS — Kids want to play on a computer, but parents want them to be active.

One toy company believes they’ve come up with a product that combines the best of both worlds. It’s called the “Think and Learn Smart Cycle” an exercise bike with a tablet holder in its handlebars.

Toymaker Fisher-Price announced it Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The bike is designed for kids between ages three and six-years-old and it’s comes with a free learning app.

The idea is that kids will learn as they peddle the bike and get exercise along the way.

The smart cycle comes with a $150 price tag.