Police Officer Injured in Scuffle with Alleged Drunk Driver

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer was injured during an encounter with a drunk driver Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Jevon Polo now faces several charges in connection with the incident.

The officer was driving home from work around 5:00 p.m. when he noticed a car driving erratically on Valley West Drive. After noticing the car ran through a stop sign the officer began following and called in to dispatch to report the driver.

The car stopped at a parking lot in the 4000 block of Woodland Avenue where the officer made contact with the driver, Polo. Police say he got out of the car but failed to comply with what the officer was telling him to do.

During a scuffle with Polo, the officer suffered injuries.

Back-up officers arrived and arrested Polo.

Officials did not release details on the injuries to the officer but say they did require treatment at a hospital.

Polo was charged with assault on an officer causing injury, OWI, open container, and child endangerment.