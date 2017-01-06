DMARC Mobile Food Pantry Hits the Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the cold, the Des Moines Area Religious Council mobile food pantry hit the road to help people in need.

The mobile pantry was parked outside the Polk County Health Department on Friday.

Anyone in need can go and pick up a three-day supply of food from the pantry. Although it is less than a year old, it has already made a difference in the community. However, the need for food remains high.

According to manager Joe Dolack, approximately half the people they serve say it is their first time visiting a pantry.

“Last month we had our record-setting pantry in the month of November, where we served more people than we ever have in the our 40-year history of DMARC,” says Dolak. “We have a need for food year round–just because Christmas and holidays are over doesn’t mean that the need for food stops. We always need food, especially during the colder times. Fresh fruits and vegetables are great as well. But anything that’s healthy we appreciate to have brought in as a donation.”

To find out if you qualify for the mobile pantry’s services and to view its schedule, click on this link:

https://www.dmarcunited.org/food/mobile/