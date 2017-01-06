Florida Airport Shooting Raises Concerns About Safety Across the Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Following a deadly shooting in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport on Friday--although it appears to be an isolated incident--many people getting ready to board airplanes are likely feeling nervous.

Channel 13's Mike DaSilva spoke with passengers at the Des Moines International Airport to see how they were feeling after Friday's event.

Benita Kortz of Minnesota just spent three weeks in Florida, flying out of Palm Beach this morning on her way to Des Moines.

"My daughter called me in Atlanta and she says 'Mom, be careful, I heard they're shooting and people dying, you know, and just to be careful,'" says Kortz. "She said 'if you see anything like that happen, start laying down and duck down.'"

Dave Kerstin lives in Ocala, Florida, and flew out of Des Moines tonight, headed to Orlando.

"I guess you always have to be on guard wherever you travel now," he says.

Kerstin isn't afraid, but says there are measures that can be taken to improve security.

"We should be looking at other countries, what they're doing as far as to protect their airports, it should just be something we have to, even if we have to go to a national identification system to verify who should be here and who shouldn't be."

The Jackson family lives in Mexico but has been traveling across the United States since August of 2015. They say they're always thinking about safety.

"Always watching the kids, you know, where they are, you know, where they're going, going to the restroom, as well as, of course, you know, obvious security concerns. The announcements all the time telling us to be vigilant, you know, if you see something, say something," says Alan Jackson.

But the family is concerned slogans like that may not be enough.

"You look at all these people that are outside before they enter into the airport, and there's no security, you know, there's no one concerned that something could happen at this point," says Kashanti Jackson. "I think it's only focused of getting on the plane. "I don't think the main concern is when you're at the baggage claim or if I'm at here at the ticket counter, you know, there's no one."

The family says other forms of transportation are even less secure.

"When you're riding these buses you don't get the security checkpoints that you do when you come into the airport," says Kashanti. "No one checks to make sure you don't have these type of things traveling in your luggage."

While the Jackson family worries about gaps in transportation security, they say they're also concerned about the limits security is putting on a free society.

