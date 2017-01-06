Gunman Opens Fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport, At Least 1 Person Dead

A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing one, Broward County officials said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The Fort Lauderdale airport tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted he was at the airport at the time of the shooting and “everyone is running.” He later tweeted that “all seems calm.”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

A law enforcement expert said authorities will try to determine who the suspect is and whether there are other plots afoot.

“You’re trying to understand, is this a one-off guy? Regardless of motive, is he alone, or is there something else?” law enforcement expert Jim Cavanaugh told MSNBC. “We hate to think that way, but that’s the requirement for police commanders — to think that way.”

This is a developing story — we will update it as more details are made available.