× Iowa State Penitentiary’s First Female Warden Appointed

FORT MADISON, Iowa — The Iowa State Penitentiary has its first female warden.

On Friday, the Board of Corrections approved Patti Wachtendorf’s appointment to the position. She is the first woman to serve in the role in the penitentiary’s nearly 180-year history.

Wachtendorf, who is currently is the warden at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville, will be replacing Nick Ludwick, who is retiring later in January.