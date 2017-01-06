Killer Whale at Center of ‘Blackfish’ Dies

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 30: Killer whale “Tilikum” appears during its performance in its show “Believe” at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. “Tilikum” is back to public performance March 30, the first time since the six-ton whale has performed since killing trainer 40-year-old trainer Dawn Brancheau at the marine park on February 24 2010, after Sea World Parks & Entertainment president Jim Atchinson signed off on the decision this week. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
Tilikum, the killer whale involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010, has died, Sea World reported Friday.
Tilikum was at the center of the 2013 CNN documentary “Blackfish.”
Sea World reported in March that the orca — estimated then to be 35 — may be dying.
