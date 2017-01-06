× Mediacom Price Increase Comes With Faster Internet Speed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mediacom internet customers are about to see a slight increase in monthly bills and a big increase in internet speed.

A recently-completed multi-million dollar network upgrade raised the basic starting speed for internet service to 60 megabits per second. The basic speed was previously just five megabits per second, meaning these customers are now getting internet that’s 12 times faster.

Of course, there is a trade-off: the rate for internet service is climbing by $5 per month.

The speed increases are not just for customers with lower-priced plans. Within a few weeks, customers with more expensive plans will have access to one gigabyte-per-second speed.